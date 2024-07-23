MRF-D 24.3: CLB-5 (Rein.) Marines set-up for Exercise Predator’s Run 24

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Richard Morales, a vehicle recovery operator with Combat Logistics Battalion 5 (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, operates a flat rack refueler during Exercise Predator’s Run 24 at Mount Bundey Training Area, NT, Australia, July 15, 2024. Exercise Predator’s Run 24 is a littoral-focused, multilateral training exercise led by the Australian’s Army 1st Brigade, involving the Australian Defence Force, the United Kingdom Commando Force, the Republic of the Philippines Army, the U.S. Marine Corps and the U.S. Navy. MRF-D 24.3’s Logistics Combat Element, CLB-5 (Rein.), provided comprehensive combat service support, logistics support, and enhanced health service support in a disaggregated environment. Morales is a native of Iowa. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Migel A. Reynosa)

