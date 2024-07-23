Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MacDill AFB hosts water survival training [Image 3 of 3]

    MacDill AFB hosts water survival training

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2024

    Photo by Airman Monique Stober 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    A U.S. Airman participates in a water survival training exercise near MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, July 22, 2024. The training exercise was part of the Air Force’s Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape curriculum designed to prepare aircrew members for escaping a downed aircraft in open water. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Monique Stober)

