Airmen participate in a water survival training exercise near MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, July 22, 2024. The training exercise was part of the Air Force’s Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape curriculum designed to prepare aircrew members for escaping a downed aircraft in open water. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Monique Stober)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.22.2024 Date Posted: 07.24.2024 14:47 Photo ID: 8548095 VIRIN: 240722-F-RI626-1002 Resolution: 4963x3545 Size: 1.38 MB Location: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MacDill AFB hosts water survival training [Image 3 of 3], by Amn Monique Stober, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.