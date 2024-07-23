Women in Aviation Panel at Farnborough International Airshow 2024

U.S. Navy Lt. Cheyenne Phillips, P-8 Poseidon naval flight officer, assigned to Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Washington, speaks during a Women in Aviation Panel at Farnborough International Airshow in Farnborough, England, July 24, 2024. FIA, held bi-annually at the Farnborough International Exhibition and Conference Centre, is a global platform for the aerospace, aviation and defense industries to showcase capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katie Mullikin)

