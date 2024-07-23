A panel for women in aviation is set-up at Farnborough International Airshow in Farnborough, England, July 24, 2024. FIA, held bi-annually at the Farnborough International Exhibition and Conference Centre, is a global platform for the aerospace, aviation and defense industries to showcase capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katie Mullikin)
|07.23.2024
|07.24.2024 09:55
|8547256
|240723-F-KM921-1010
|5215x3470
|661.89 KB
|FARNBOROUGH, HAMPSHIRE, GB
|1
|0
Women in Aviation Panel at Farnborough International Airshow 2024 [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Katie Mullikin