    Offloading Explosives [Image 2 of 2]

    Offloading Explosives

    CAMP RIPLEY, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2024

    Photo by Maj. Ramah Knox 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division

    Spc. Alex Deroos, Fox Company, 334 Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, Iowa Army National Guard, operates 5K Forklift offloading 155 and 105 Artillery rounds on Sunday, July 14, 2024 during exportable combat training center XCTC in Camp Ripley, Minnesota.

    Date Taken: 07.14.2024
    #xCTC #2/34th Brigade #Iowa #IowaNationalGuard #CampRipley #IA #NationalGuard #redbulls #explosives

