Date Taken: 07.14.2024 Date Posted: 07.24.2024 08:27 Photo ID: 8547134 VIRIN: 240724-A-SW430-1335 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 7.83 MB Location: CAMP RIPLEY, MINNESOTA, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Delivering Explosives [Image 2 of 2], by MAJ Ramah Knox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.