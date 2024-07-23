Delivering Explosives

Spc. Alex Deroos, Fox Company, 334 Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, Iowa Army National Guard, operates 5K Forklift offloading ammunition and explosives on Sunday, July 14, 2024 during exportable combat training center XCTC in Camp Ripley, Minnesota.
