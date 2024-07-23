CSO Offers Opening Remarks

U.S. Space Force Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman offers opening remarks to students during a convocation ceremony at the John Hopkins University Hopkins Bloomberg Center, July 23, 2024, Washington, D.C. Saltzman addressed military fellows from JHU’s West Space and Schriever Space programs to highlight their important opportunity to partner with academia and to develop further develop participating space and joint-service leaders. (Air Force photo by Andy Morataya)

