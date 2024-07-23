Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MRF-D 24.3 MAGTF commanding officer briefs a situation update during Exercise Predator's Run 24 [Image 6 of 7]

    MRF-D 24.3 MAGTF commanding officer briefs a situation update during Exercise Predator's Run 24

    MOUNT BUNDEY TRAINING AREA, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AUSTRALIA

    07.24.2024

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Kassie McDole  

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, recieve a situation update from Col. Brian T. Mulvihill, the commanding officer of MRF-D 24.3, during Exercise Predator’s Run 24 at Mount Bundey Training Area, NT, Australia, July 24, 2024. Exercise Predator’s Run 24 is a littoral-focused, multilateral training exercise led by the Australian Army’s 1st Brigade. Exercise Predator’s Run 24 provides MRF-D 24.3 the opportunity to conduct training missions as a Marine Air-Ground Task Force, while integrating command and control, aviation, logistics, ground, off-continent, and allied capabilities, increasing warfighting readiness and better preparing the MAGTF to respond to crises or contingencies, contributing to security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. Mulvihill is a native of New York. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Kassie McDole)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2024
    Date Posted: 07.24.2024 05:17
    Photo ID: 8546968
    VIRIN: 240724-M-QM580-1074
    Resolution: 9504x6336
    Size: 31.02 MB
    Location: MOUNT BUNDEY TRAINING AREA, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MRF-D 24.3 MAGTF commanding officer briefs a situation update during Exercise Predator's Run 24 [Image 7 of 7], by GySgt Kassie McDole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MRF-D 24.3 MAGTF commanding officer briefs a situation update during Exercise Predator's Run 24
    MRF-D 24.3 MAGTF commanding officer briefs a situation update during Exercise Predator's Run 24
    MRF-D 24.3 MAGTF commanding officer briefs a situation update during Exercise Predator's Run 24
    MRF-D 24.3 MAGTF commanding officer briefs a situation update during Exercise Predator's Run 24
    MRF-D 24.3 MAGTF commanding officer briefs a situation update during Exercise Predator's Run 24
    MRF-D 24.3 MAGTF commanding officer briefs a situation update during Exercise Predator's Run 24
    MRF-D 24.3 MAGTF commanding officer briefs a situation update during Exercise Predator's Run 24

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Marines
    MAGTF
    MRF-D
    USMCNews
    Predator’s Run
    I MEF Summer Series

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download