MRF-D 24.3 MAGTF commanding officer briefs a situation update during Exercise Predator's Run 24

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Brian T. Mulvihill, the commanding officer of Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, gives a situation update to Marines with the command element, MRF-D 24.3, during Exercise Predator’s Run 24 at Mount Bundey Training Area, NT, Australia, July 24, 2024. Exercise Predator’s Run 24 is a littoral-focused, multilateral training exercise led by the Australian Army’s 1st Brigade. Exercise Predator’s Run 24 provides MRF-D 24.3 the opportunity to conduct training missions as a Marine Air-Ground Task Force, while integrating command and control, aviation, logistics, ground, off-continent, and allied capabilities, increasing warfighting readiness and better preparing the MAGTF to respond to crises or contingencies, contributing to security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. Mulvihill is a native of New York. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Kassie McDole)

