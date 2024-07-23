Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kingfish ACE teaches Ramstein combat strategies in Europe [Image 3 of 4]

    Kingfish ACE teaches Ramstein combat strategies in Europe

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.19.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Andrew Bertain 

    86th Airlift Wing

    Game pieces from the Kingfish Agile Combat Employment board game lay on its playing surface at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 19, 2024. The board game was designed to accelerate the learning process on ACE by providing Airmen a fun, challenging and competitive game to better understand how to successfully employ forces within a complex expeditionary environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Bertain)

