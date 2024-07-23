Kingfish ACE teaches Ramstein combat strategies in Europe

Game pieces from the Kingfish Agile Combat Employment board game lay on its playing surface at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 19, 2024. The board game was designed to accelerate the learning process on ACE by providing Airmen a fun, challenging and competitive game to better understand how to successfully employ forces within a complex expeditionary environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Bertain)

