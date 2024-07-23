Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kingfish ACE teaches Ramstein combat strategies in Europe [Image 4 of 4]

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.19.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Andrew Bertain 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Airmen compete against each other in the Kingfish Agile Combat Employment board game at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 19, 2024. During the progress of the game, the Airmen learned the complexities of ACE strategies in the European theater. The game master focused on teaching rapid deployment, refueling, rearming and maintenance to ensure mission continuity in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Bertain)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2024
    Date Posted: 07.24.2024 04:29
    Photo ID: 8546925
    VIRIN: 240719-F-GR961-1016
    Resolution: 6028x4011
    Size: 3.77 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kingfish ACE teaches Ramstein combat strategies in Europe [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Andrew Bertain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    game
    strategy
    kingfish ace

