Kingfish ACE teaches Ramstein combat strategies in Europe

U.S. Airmen compete against each other in the Kingfish Agile Combat Employment board game at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 19, 2024. During the progress of the game, the Airmen learned the complexities of ACE strategies in the European theater. The game master focused on teaching rapid deployment, refueling, rearming and maintenance to ensure mission continuity in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Bertain)

