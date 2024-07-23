US Army medics train PNGDF on tactical combat casualty care

U.S. Sgt. Lyka Faye Dumbrigue, a combat medic assigned to the 9th Mission Support Command, mentors Papua New Guinea Defence Force soldiers assigned to the Infantry Battalion, Royal Infantry Regiment, on how to treat a casualty during Tamiok Strike 2024 at Murray Barracks, Papua New Guinea, July 18, 2024. U.S. Army Soldiers with the 9th MSC and 8th Military Police Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, trained the PNGDF on combat casualty care as part of TKS24. Tamiok Strike is a bilateral training exercise designed to improve the interoperability and readiness of the Papua New Guinea Defence Forces, and U.S. Forces, and to enhance partner capacity to respond to conventional and potential natural disasters throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Moore)

