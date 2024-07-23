Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Army medics train PNGDF on tactical combat casualty care [Image 2 of 8]

    US Army medics train PNGDF on tactical combat casualty care

    MURRAY BARRACKS, PAPUA NEW GUINEA

    07.17.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Moore 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Sgt. Lyka Faye Dumbrigue, a combat medic assigned to the 9th Mission Support Command, mentors Papua New Guinea Defence Force soldiers assigned to the Infantry Battalion, Royal Infantry Regiment, on how to treat a casualty during Tamiok Strike 2024 at Murray Barracks, Papua New Guinea, July 18, 2024. Tamiok Strike is a bilateral training exercise designed to improve the interoperability and readiness of the Papua New Guinea Defence Forces, and U.S. Forces, and to enhance partner capacity to respond to conventional and potential natural disasters throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Moore)

