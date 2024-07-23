USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) Visits Guam

GUAM (July 18, 2024) Logistics Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jaymark Juson stands watch on the bridge wing during a sea-and-anchor evolution aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). Rafael Peralta is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Devin Monroe)

