Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) Visits Guam [Image 1 of 5]

    USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) Visits Guam

    JAPAN

    07.18.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Devin Monroe 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    GUAM (July 18, 2024) Sailors handle line during a sea-and-anchor evolution aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). Rafael Peralta is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Devin Monroe)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2024
    Date Posted: 07.24.2024 00:37
    Photo ID: 8546693
    VIRIN: 240718-N-BS159-1056
    Resolution: 5615x3743
    Size: 1.54 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) Visits Guam [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Devin Monroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) Visits Guam
    USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) Visits Guam
    USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) Visits Guam
    USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) Visits Guam
    USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) Visits Guam

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    United States Navy

    TAGS

    GUAM
    PORT VISIT
    DDG 115
    RPR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download