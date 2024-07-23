Orient Shield 24 Bobcats FTX

U.S. Army Pvt. Morales Osuna, a mortarman assigned to the 1st Battalion, 5th Infantry Regiment, 11th Airborne Division, takes a security position during a training exercise during Orient Shield 24 at Aibano Training Area, July 21, 2024.
Training and readiness are essential to generating integrated deterrence in an increasingly complex regional security environment. Orient Shield is an important sign of the collective strength of the U.S.-Japan alliance.
(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Jon Soles)
