    Orient Shield 24 Bobcats FTX [Image 1 of 2]

    Orient Shield 24 Bobcats FTX

    JAPAN

    07.21.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jon Soles 

    U.S. Army Japan

    U.S. Army Pvt. Vianey Acosta, assigned to the 1st Battalion, 5th Infantry Regiment, 11th Airborne Division, provides security in a foxhole dug into the side of a wooded hill in a training exercise during Orient Shield 2024 at Aibano Training Area, July 21, 2024.

    Training and readiness are essential to generating integrated deterrence in an increasingly complex regional security environment. Orient Shield is an important sign of the collective strength of the U.S.-Japan alliance.

    (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Jon Soles)

