Orient Shield 24 Recon FTX

U.S. Army Spc. Gabriel Lentz assigned to Reconnaissance Platoon, Headquarters and Headquarters Company (HHC), 1st Battalion, 5th Infantry Regiment, 11th Airborne Division, provides security along a cliffside at Aibano Training Area, Japan, July 21, 2024.



The primary mission of a Reconnaissance Platoon is to gain information and survey enemy territory to support the successful completion of unit missions.

(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Nicholas Bushey)

