    Orient Shield 24 Recon FTX [Image 4 of 6]

    Orient Shield 24 Recon FTX

    JAPAN

    07.21.2024

    Photo by Spc. Nicholas Bushey 

    U.S. Army Japan

    U.S. Army Spc. Gabriel Lentz assigned to Reconnaissance Platoon, Headquarters and Headquarters Company (HHC), 1st Battalion, 5th Infantry Regiment, 11th Airborne Division, provides security along a cliffside at Aibano Training Area, Japan, July 21, 2024.

    The primary mission of a Reconnaissance Platoon is to gain information and survey enemy territory to support the successful completion of unit missions.
    (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Nicholas Bushey)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2024
    Date Posted: 07.23.2024 21:33
    Photo ID: 8546429
    VIRIN: 240721-A-EH901-1004
    Resolution: 6444x4296
    Size: 8.9 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Orient Shield 24 Recon FTX [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Nicholas Bushey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    OrientShield24
    OS24

