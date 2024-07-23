Orient Shield 24 Recon FTX

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Phillip Cho, sniper section leader assigned to Reconnaissance Platoon, Headquarters and Headquarters Company (HHC), 1st Battalion, 5th Infantry Regiment, 11th Airborne Division, provides security along a cliffside overlooking a valley at Aibano Training Area, Japan, July 21, 2024.
The primary mission of a Reconnaissance Platoon is to gain information and survey enemy territory to support the successful completion of unit missions.
(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Nicholas Bushey)
