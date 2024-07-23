Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Orient Shield 24 Recon FTX [Image 2 of 2]

    Orient Shield 24 Recon FTX

    JAPAN

    07.21.2024

    Photo by Capt. Jamie Cottrell 

    U.S. Army Japan

    U.S. Army Sgt. Logan Wimberly, sniper team leader with Reconnaissance Platoon, Headquarters and Headquarters Company (HHC), 1st Battalion, 5th Infantry Regiment, 11th Airborne Division pull roadside security during a combined field training exercise (FTX) with Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) at Aibano Training Area, Japan, July 21, 2024.

    For more than forty years, Orient Shield has focused on the development and refinement of the JGSDF and the Theater Army’s efforts in the areas of bilateral planning, coordination, and interoperability. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Cpt. Jamie Cottrell)

    Date Taken: 07.21.2024
    JAPAN
