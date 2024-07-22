Orient Shield 24 Recon FTX

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Vincent Argese, Platoon sergeant of Reconnaissance Platoon, Headquarters and Headquarters Company (HHC), 1st Battalion, 5th Infantry Regiment, 11th Airborne Division, uses radio communications to share movement with leadership during a combined field training exercise (FTX) with Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) at Aibano Training Area, Japan, July 21, 2024.



For more than forty years, Orient Shield has focused on the development and refinement of the JGSDF and the Theater Army’s efforts in the areas of bilateral planning, coordination, and interoperability. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Cpt. Jamie Cottrell)

