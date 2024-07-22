Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    O’Kane conducts replenishment-at-sea with Washington Chambers [Image 7 of 7]

    O’Kane conducts replenishment-at-sea with Washington Chambers

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.21.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sheryssa Joseph Dodard 

    Carrier Strike Group Three (CSG 3)

    240722-N-FG645-1224 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 22, 2024) Sailors heave a line from the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS O’Kane (DDG 77), during a replenishment-at-sea with the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Washington Chambers (T-AKE 11). O’Kane, assigned to the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. As an integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific in addition to providing realistic and relevant training necessary to flawlessly execute our Navy’s timeless roles of sea control and power projection. U.S. 3rd Fleet works in close coordination with other numbered fleets to provide commanders with capable, ready forces to deploy forward and win in day-to-day competition, in crisis, and in conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sheryssa Dodard)

    Date Taken: 07.21.2024
    This work, O’Kane conducts replenishment-at-sea with Washington Chambers [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Sheryssa Joseph Dodard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    3rd Fleet
    Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group
    USS Okane (DDG 77)

