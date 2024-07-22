0722-N-FG645-1430 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 22, 2024) Sonar Technician 3rd Class Robert Michael Spinelli, from Lackawaxen, Penn., directs sailors as they heave a line from the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS O’Kane (DDG 77), during a replenishment-at-sea with the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Washington Chambers (T-AKE 11). O’Kane, assigned to the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. As an integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific in addition to providing realistic and relevant training necessary to flawlessly execute our Navy’s timeless roles of sea control and power projection. U.S. 3rd Fleet works in close coordination with other numbered fleets to provide commanders with capable, ready forces to deploy forward and win in day-to-day competition, in crisis, and in conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sheryssa Dodard)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.21.2024 Date Posted: 07.23.2024 19:17 Photo ID: 8546299 VIRIN: 240722-N-FG645-1430 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 4.39 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, O’Kane conducts replenishment-at-sea with Washington Chambers [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Sheryssa Joseph Dodard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.