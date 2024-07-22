We have the watch: NASA Crew - 9 visits Space Delta 4

Members from both NASA Crew-9 and the 3rd Space Surveillance Squadron pose for a photo in front of “Fred,” a radome at Buckley Space Force Base, Colorado, March 28, 2024. The NASA Crew-9 members learned about the functionality and mission set involving the radomes. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Shaun Combs)

