We have the watch: NASA Crew - 9 visits Space Delta 4

Members from both NASA Crew-9 and the 3rd Space Surveillance Squadron pose for a photo in front of “Fred,” a radome at Buckley Space Force Base, Colorado, March 28, 2024. The NASA Crew-9 members learned about the functionality and mission set involving the radomes. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Shaun Combs)
|03.28.2024
|07.23.2024 17:07
|8545937
|240328-X-VL755-1169
|5650x3759
|4.77 MB
|BUCKLEY SFB, COLORADO, US
|3
|0
