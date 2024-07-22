Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    We have the watch: NASA Crew- 9 visits Space Delta 4 [Image 3 of 5]

    We have the watch: NASA Crew- 9 visits Space Delta 4

    BUCKLEY SFB, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Shaun Combs 

    Space Base Delta 2

    An astronaut with NASA Crew-9 listens to a brief from a member of the 3rd Space Surveillance Squadron at Buckley Space Force Base, March 28, 2024. The NASA Crew-9 members learned about the functionality and mission set involving the radomes. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Shaun Combs)

    Date Taken: 03.28.2024
    Date Posted: 07.23.2024 17:07
    Location: BUCKLEY SFB, COLORADO, US
    NASA
    USAF
    USSF
    SpOC
    Crew-9

