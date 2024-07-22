We have the watch: NASA Crew- 9 visits Space Delta 4

An astronaut with NASA Crew-9 listens to a brief from a member of the 3rd Space Surveillance Squadron at Buckley Space Force Base, March 28, 2024. The NASA Crew-9 members learned about the functionality and mission set involving the radomes. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Shaun Combs)
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2024 17:07
|Photo ID:
|8545916
|VIRIN:
|240328-X-VL755-1159
|Resolution:
|4800x3194
|Size:
|5.84 MB
|Location:
|BUCKLEY SFB, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
