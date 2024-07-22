Runway Repair Project Begins at Selfridge Air National Guard Base

In July 2024, a runway repair project began at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan, expected to impact local flight operations for approximately three months. The $9.8 million construction contract, awarded to Cadillac Asphalt, LLC, based in Canton, will remove and replace a nearly 20 acre area of existing asphalt at a depth of 6.25 inches, and complete structural repairs in three separate locations. During the project, approximately 350 Airmen supporting the 127th Wing's A-10 Thunderbolt II mission and aircraft are deployed to an undisclosed location, and the unit's KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft and personnel are dispersed to airports around Michigan.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Munnaf H. Joarder)

Date Taken: 07.23.2024 Date Posted: 07.23.2024 Location: SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MICHIGAN, US