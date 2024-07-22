Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Runway Repair Project Begins at Selfridge Air National Guard Base [Image 2 of 2]

    Runway Repair Project Begins at Selfridge Air National Guard Base

    SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2024

    Photo by Munnaf Joarder 

    127th Wing

    In July 2024, a runway repair project began at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan, expected to impact local flight operations for approximately three months. The $9.8 million construction contract, awarded to Cadillac Asphalt, LLC, based in Canton, will remove and replace a nearly 20 acre area of existing asphalt at a depth of 6.25 inches, and complete structural repairs in three separate locations. During the project, approximately 350 Airmen supporting the 127th Wing's A-10 Thunderbolt II mission and aircraft are deployed to an undisclosed location, and the unit's KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft and personnel are dispersed to airports around Michigan.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Munnaf H. Joarder)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2024
    Date Posted: 07.23.2024 15:21
    Photo ID: 8545631
    VIRIN: 240723-Z-QI712-1004
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 1.65 MB
    Location: SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MICHIGAN, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Runway Repair Project Begins at Selfridge Air National Guard Base [Image 2 of 2], by Munnaf Joarder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Runway Repair Project Begins at Selfridge Air National Guard Base
    Runway Repair Project Begins at Selfridge Air National Guard Base

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Selfridge Air National Guard Base
    Michigan Air National Guard
    127th Wing
    Team Selfridge
    Runway Repair Project

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download