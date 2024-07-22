Sailors from the Navy Expeditionary Logistics Support Group and USS Chosin (CG 65) carefully guide a missile canister during a demonstration of the U.S. Navy’s Transferrable Rearming Mechanism on July 10 at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division’s Underway Replenishment Test Site. (Photo courtesy of Craig Weiman, Johns Hopkins University/Applied Physics Laboratory)
|07.10.2024
|07.23.2024 14:55
|8545616
|240710-N-N2246-1001
|1427x952
|398.91 KB
|PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, US
|14
|0
Navy Demonstrates ‘Game-Changing’ System to Rearm Warships at Sea
