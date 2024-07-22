Navy Demonstrates ‘Game-Changing’ System to Rearm Warships at Sea

Sailors from the Navy Expeditionary Logistics Support Group and USS Chosin (CG 65) carefully guide a missile canister during a demonstration of the U.S. Navy’s Transferrable Rearming Mechanism on July 10 at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division’s Underway Replenishment Test Site. (Photo courtesy of Craig Weiman, Johns Hopkins University/Applied Physics Laboratory)

