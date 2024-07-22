Sailors from the Navy Expeditionary Logistics Support Group and USS Chosin (CG 65) prepare to operate the U.S. Navy’s Transferrable Rearming Mechanism as they demonstrate reloading a MK 41 Vertical Launching System cell on July 10 at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division’s Underway Replenishment Test Site. (Photo courtesy of Craig Weiman, Johns Hopkins University/Applied Physics Laboratory)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2024 14:55
|Photo ID:
|8545620
|VIRIN:
|240710-N-N2246-1002
|Resolution:
|1427x952
|Size:
|480.91 KB
|Location:
|PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Demonstrates ‘Game-Changing’ System to Rearm Warships at Sea [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Navy Demonstrates ‘Game-Changing’ System to Rearm Warships at Sea
No keywords found.