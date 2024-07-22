Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Demonstrates ‘Game-Changing’ System to Rearm Warships at Sea [Image 3 of 3]

    Navy Demonstrates ‘Game-Changing’ System to Rearm Warships at Sea

    PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2024

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division

    Sailors from the Navy Expeditionary Logistics Support Group and USS Chosin (CG 65) prepare to operate the U.S. Navy’s Transferrable Rearming Mechanism as they demonstrate reloading a MK 41 Vertical Launching System cell on July 10 at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division’s Underway Replenishment Test Site. (Photo courtesy of Craig Weiman, Johns Hopkins University/Applied Physics Laboratory)

