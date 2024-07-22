Sailors from the Navy Expeditionary Logistics Support Group and USS Chosin (CG 65) prepare to operate the U.S. Navy’s Transferrable Rearming Mechanism as they demonstrate reloading a MK 41 Vertical Launching System cell on July 10 at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division’s Underway Replenishment Test Site. (Photo courtesy of Craig Weiman, Johns Hopkins University/Applied Physics Laboratory)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.10.2024 Date Posted: 07.23.2024 14:55 Photo ID: 8545620 VIRIN: 240710-N-N2246-1002 Resolution: 1427x952 Size: 480.91 KB Location: PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy Demonstrates ‘Game-Changing’ System to Rearm Warships at Sea [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.