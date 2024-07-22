Media Day: Bomber Task Force 24-4

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jared Patterson, 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron commander, and USAF Col. Keith Derbenwick, U.S. Embassy Defense Attache to Romania, have a quick chat before a media engagement at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, during Bomber Task Force Deployment 24-4, July 23, 2024. Bomber missions like this one demonstrate the United States’ commitment to ensuring peace and stability in Europe. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Seth Watson)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2024 12:14
|Photo ID:
|8545306
|VIRIN:
|240723-F-KW266-1065
|Resolution:
|5752x3835
|Size:
|3.64 MB
|Location:
|MIHAIL KOGăLNICEANU, RO
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
