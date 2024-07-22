Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Archer Brigade Develops the Next Generation of Officers [Image 2 of 5]

    Archer Brigade Develops the Next Generation of Officers

    FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Arthur Gonzalez 

    31st Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    Cadets participating in Cadet Troop Leadership Training (CTLT) learn about the Maneuver Short-Range Air Defense System (M-SHORAD) from 4th Battalion, 60th Air Defense Artillery Regiment soldiers. CTLT is an essential program that provides cadets with firsthand leadership experience in active-duty Army units. 31st Air Defense Artillery Brigade has routinely committed to this program to help produce the next generation of commissioned officers for the air defense artillery branch and others.

    Archer Brigade Develops the Next Generation of Officers

