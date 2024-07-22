Archer Brigade Develops the Next Generation of Officers

Cadets participating in Cadet Troop Leadership Training (CTLT) learn about the Maneuver Short-Range Air Defense System (M-SHORAD) from 4th Battalion, 60th Air Defense Artillery Regiment soldiers. CTLT is an essential program that provides cadets with firsthand leadership experience in active-duty Army units. 31st Air Defense Artillery Brigade has routinely committed to this program to help produce the next generation of commissioned officers for the air defense artillery branch and others.

