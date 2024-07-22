Archer Brigade Develops the Next Generation of Officers

Photo By Sgt. Arthur Gonzalez | Cadets participating in Cadet Troop Leadership Training (CTLT) learn about the...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Arthur Gonzalez | Cadets participating in Cadet Troop Leadership Training (CTLT) learn about the Counter-Rocket, Artillery and Mortar (C-RAM) system from 5th Battalion, 5th Air Defense Artillery Regiment soldiers. CTLT is an essential program that provides cadets with firsthand leadership experience in active-duty Army units. 31st Air Defense Artillery Brigade has routinely committed to this program to help produce the next generation of commissioned officers for the air defense artillery branch and others. see less | View Image Page

FORT SILL, Okla. – 31st Air Defense Artillery (ADA) Brigade, the Archer Brigade, played an influential role this July in developing the next generation of Army officers through the Cadet Troop Leadership Training (CTLT) program.



Throughout the summer, the Archer Brigade hosted cadets from the United States Military Academy and various Reserve Officers’ Training Corps programs. These cadets shadowed air defense platoon leaders to learn more about what they might expect for themselves when they commission.



During their time with 31st ADA, the cadets experienced all aspects of a platoon leader’s daily routine, including daily physical training, vehicle maintenance and weapons ranges. Cadets also got the chance to talk with soldiers and non-commissioned officers (NCOs) in their assigned units to learn about their perspectives on the Army and leadership. With a variety of units under Archer Brigade’s wing, cadets gained in-depth knowledge of almost all the major air defense systems in the U.S. Army’s arsenal, including the Patriot missile system; the Counter-Rocket, Artillery and Mortar (C-RAM) system; and the AN/TWQ-1 Avenger. Working with 4th Battalion, 60th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, cadets also saw up close the Army’s newest air defense system, the Maneuver Short-Range Air Defense System (M-SHORAD).



2nd Lt. Shyanne Arias, a graduate of Creighton University and a member of Charlie Battery, 3rd Battalion, 2nd Air Defense Artillery Regiment, was one of the platoon leaders sponsoring a cadet. Coincidentally, 2nd Lt. Arias had her CTLT experience with 31st ADA Brigade several years ago. For her, CTLT was an extremely useful experience that informs her time as a platoon leader now.



“I really enjoyed my time as a cadet with 31st,” said 2nd Lt. Arias. “I’m glad I went to air defense and back to 31st. I’m making sure that the cadet I’m sponsoring gets exposed to a lot of the same things I saw when I was in his shoes because it really helps develop them and the soldiers they’ll be in charge of soon.”



For Cadet Branden Gambone, a current student at Virginia Tech, the experience has taught him a lot about the Army and what he should expect. During his time, he has talked with many of the NCOs in the unit.

“We’ve learned a lot since we’ve been here,” Cadet Gambone commented. “Talking with the NCOs here gives me a better perspective of what to expect, and its really cool to get to see the whole spectrum of air defense in the Army.”



Although these cadets are under no obligation to select air defense as their commissioning branch after their CTLT experience, their time here will play a major role in their choices as they near branching decisions.

“I’m definitely keeping air defense in my top choices,” remarked Cadet Nathan Myers, currently a student at the University of Utah.



CTLT is an essential program that provides cadets with firsthand leadership experience in active-duty Army units. Through CTLT, cadets develop critical skills in decision-making, team management, and operational planning, preparing them for their future roles as commissioned officers. 31st Air Defense Artillery has routinely committed to this program to help produce the next generation of commissioned officers for the air defense artillery branch and others.