    Missouri adjutant general visits the 139th Airlift Wing [Image 3 of 3]

    Missouri adjutant general visits the 139th Airlift Wing

    ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Janae Masoner 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Master Sgt. Valen Selsor with the 139th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Missouri Air National Guard, gets coined by U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Levon Cumpton, adjutant general of the Missouri National Guard, during his visit with Airmen at the 139th Airlift Wing to discuss Air Force mobilization processes at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, July 22, 2024. Cumpton coined Selsor for his excellence in knowledge as a logistics plans specialist. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Janae Masoner)

    This work, Missouri adjutant general visits the 139th Airlift Wing [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Janae Masoner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

