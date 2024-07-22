Missouri adjutant general visits the 139th Airlift Wing

Capt. Ashley Ribbens with the 139th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Missouri Air National Guard, gets coined by U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Levon Cumpton, adjutant general of the Missouri National Guard, during his visit with Airmen at the 139th Airlift Wing to discuss Air Force mobilization processes at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, July 22, 2024. Cumpton coined Ribbens for her excellence in leadership and execution as a logistics plans officer. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Janae Masoner)

