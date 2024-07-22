American Revolution era historical reenactors perform a firing and marching presentation at Fort D.A. Russell Days at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, July 19, 2024. Fort D.A. Russell Days is an annual event that celebrates F.E. Warren AFB’s history from the 1800s to present. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Post)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.12.2024 Date Posted: 07.23.2024 10:16 Photo ID: 8545124 VIRIN: 240719-F-SE585-1490 Resolution: 4669x3735 Size: 1.87 MB Location: F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WYOMING, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, D.A. Russell Days turns 30, celebrates base history [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Sarah Post, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.