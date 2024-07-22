D.A. Russell Days turns 30, celebrates base history

F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, Wyo. -- The 90th Missile Wing opened its gates to the Cheyenne community for the base’s annual open house, the 30th anniversary of Fort D.A. Russell Days, at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, July 19-21, 2024.



Long before it was called F.E. Warren AFB, the military installation was called Fort D.A. Russell, established simultaneously with the settlement of Cheyenne in 1867. Much has happened in the base’s 157-year history, including being renamed after Wyoming’s first governor in1963, the construction of historic buildings still used today, becoming a major training installation for cavalry units in World War I, hosting multiple units of Buffalo Soldiers and being selected to take on the ICBM mission in the Cold War era.



To celebrate the history and heritage of the base, the previous base museum director, Paula Taylor, founded Fort D.A. Russell Days, an event intended to showcase both historic and present-day military capabilities, as well as open the base to the Cheyenne community and Cheyenne Frontier Days visitors for a celebration of heritage and partnership.



When it began 30 years ago, only about 25 re-enactors traveled here to depict life in the 1800’s. Since, the event has grown to more than 120 re-enactors each year, and even more visitors.



“Fort D.A. Russell Days is important because it allows us to show off not only the history of the base, but the history of Cheyenne as well,” said Daniek Long, Museum Curator and Fort D.A. Russell Days planning director. “I have been volunteering here for 22 years and love it every year, but I especially enjoy getting to watch the visitors as they walk around and experience the history for the first time.”



A lot of events and demonstrations are packed into the three-day open house, giving visitors a glimpse into a past way of life.



Historic military demonstrations included living history camps, teaching onlookers about cooking, living, music and more from Fort D.A. Russell’s time period. There was also an American Revolution demonstration, complete with marching and firing techniques, a cavalry performance by the Trotters, an equestrian drill team, a blacksmith show, the Commanding Generals’ Mounted Color Guard, out of Fort Riley, Kansas, the Buffalo Soldiers of the American West, who highlighted cavalry riding, weapons drills and African American cavalry regiments. Visitors were also taken to tour the historic homes on base, built around 1884, and the base museum.



To showcase the modern-day mission, 90 MW Airmen displayed a UH-1N Huey helicopter, fire trucks, security forces vehicles and equipment on display, educating visitors on their purpose and respective jobs. 90th Security Forces Squadron defenders showed off the skills of their military working dog teams, 90th Maintenance Group Airmen provided tours and information in the launch facility training silo, Airmen from the 90th Operations Group gave tours of the Launch Control Center trainer and Explosive Ordnance put on an equipment demo. The U.S. Navy Leap Frogs parachute team were also in attendance, jumping down onto the parade field.



“We are visiting family here for Cheyenne Frontier Days and we are really happy that we heard about this as well,” said Fort D.A. Russell Days visitor Anna Lee. “Our kids are really enjoying seeing all of the military equipment, but learning about the history and seeing the base is a great addition to our trip.”



Fort D.A. Russell Days was made possible by the hard work of Airmen who volunteered their time for transportation services, for set up and tear down, and to ensure visitor and reenactor safety. However, it would also not be possible without the support of the Cheyenne community who has attended this event for 30 years and shared history with the base for over 150 years.



In addition to Fort D.A. Russell Days, Wings Over Wyoming Airshow is returning this year, which will open the base up to the community for a fourth day during the week of Cheyenne Frontier Days.

