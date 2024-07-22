Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ‘Someplace they can feel at home and happy’: Kansas City District completes design for new Fort Leavenworth child development center [Image 2 of 3]

    ‘Someplace they can feel at home and happy’: Kansas City District completes design for new Fort Leavenworth child development center

    KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2024

    Photo by Diana McCoy 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City District

    Col. Travis Rayfield, former Kansas City District commander, signs the final design of the Fort Leavenworth child development center project during a design signing ceremony on April 5, 2024, in Kansas City, Missouri. | Photo by Diana McCoy, chief of public affairs, Kansas City District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

    Date Taken: 05.05.2024
    Date Posted: 07.23.2024 09:06
    Photo ID: 8544998
    VIRIN: 240505-A-FA287-1029
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 3.78 MB
    Location: KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    USACE
    USACE NWD
    USACE NWK

