‘Someplace they can feel at home and happy’: Kansas City District completes design for new Fort Leavenworth child development center

Eric Shumate, chief of engineering at the Kansas City District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, shows Col. Travis Rayfield, former Kansas City District commander, the final design for the Fort Leavenworth child development center project during a design signing ceremony on April 5, 2024, in Kansas City, Missouri. | Photo by Diana McCoy, chief of public affairs, Kansas City District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Date Taken: 05.05.2024 Date Posted: 07.23.2024 Location: KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, US