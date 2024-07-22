Kilo Company O-Course

Recruits with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, conduct the Obstacle Course on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., July 23, 2024. After demonstrations, recruits complete various physically and mentally challenging obstacles. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ava Alegria)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2024 09:02
|Photo ID:
|8544995
|VIRIN:
|240723-M-WD009-1233
|Resolution:
|7923x5285
|Size:
|3.03 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|1
