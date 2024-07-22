Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kilo Company O-Course [Image 6 of 9]

    Kilo Company O-Course

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Ava Alegria 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, conduct the Obstacle Course on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., July 23, 2024. After demonstrations, recruits complete various physically and mentally challenging obstacles. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ava Alegria)

    rope
    boot camp
    drill instructor
    PT
    ERR
    MCRDPI

