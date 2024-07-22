Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MARFORK Marines visit South Korean child care center [Image 16 of 16]

    MARFORK Marines visit South Korean child care center

    PYEONGTAEK, SOUTH KOREA

    07.22.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Dean Gurule 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Korea

    U.S. Maines with U.S. Marine Corps Forces Korea and South Korean citizens pose for a picture a volunteer event in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, July 22, 2024. U.S. Marines with MARFORK spent the afternoon volunteering at an orphanage within the local community. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Dean Gurule)

    Date Taken: 07.22.2024
    Date Posted: 07.23.2024 01:15
    Photo ID: 8544524
    VIRIN: 240722-M-HA226-1066
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 17.75 MB
    Location: PYEONGTAEK, KR
    MARFORK Marines visit South Korean child care center
    Volunteer
    Community Outreach
    MARFORK
    Child Care Center

