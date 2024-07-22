MARFORK Marines visit South Korean child care center

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Andrew Sicina, an intelligence specialist with U.S. Marine Corps Forces Korea, holds up a target for a South Korean child during a volunteer event in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, July 22, 2024. U.S. Marines with MARFORK spent the afternoon volunteering at an orphanage within the local community. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Dean Gurule)

