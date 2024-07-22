Sara Spiva, Patriot Express customer holds her pet inside the new pet relief area at Osan Air Base Passenger Terminal, Republic of Korea, June 1, 2024. The units within 515th Air Mobility Operations Wing are dedicated to providing a safer and more comfortable environment for pet owners traveling with their pets; the new pet relief area is just one of many initiatives across the wing that will aid travelers’ experiences. (Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.01.2024 Date Posted: 07.22.2024 20:56 Photo ID: 8544195 VIRIN: 240601-D-NU486-6975 Resolution: 1536x2048 Size: 466.71 KB Location: PYEONGTAEK, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 731st Air Mobility Squadron Opens Pet Relief Area at Osan Air Base Passenger Terminal [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.