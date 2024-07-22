Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    731st Air Mobility Squadron Opens Pet Relief Area at Osan Air Base Passenger Terminal [Image 2 of 2]

    PYEONGTAEK, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    06.01.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    515th Air Mobility Operations Wing

    Sara Spiva, Patriot Express customer holds her pet inside the new pet relief area at Osan Air Base Passenger Terminal, Republic of Korea, June 1, 2024. The units within 515th Air Mobility Operations Wing are dedicated to providing a safer and more comfortable environment for pet owners traveling with their pets; the new pet relief area is just one of many initiatives across the wing that will aid travelers’ experiences. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 06.01.2024
    Date Posted: 07.22.2024 20:56
    Photo ID: 8544195
    VIRIN: 240601-D-NU486-6975
    Resolution: 1536x2048
    Size: 466.71 KB
    Location: PYEONGTAEK, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    731 AMS
    515 AMOW

