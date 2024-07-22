731st Air Mobility Squadron Opens Pet Relief Area at Osan Air Base Passenger Terminal

Karrie Schneider, Patriot Express customer poses for a photo with her pet inside the new pet relief area at Osan Air Base Passenger Terminal, Republic of Korea, June 1, 2024. Air Mobility Squadrons across the Pacific are constantly evaluating pet-owners’ experiences while traveling on the Patriot Express to make improvements in the process. (Courtesy photo)

