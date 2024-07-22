Buckley Hosts Blood Drive

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Daniel Zamudio, Logistics Readiness Squadron senior enlisted leader, gets vitals checked by Mykael Delgado, American Red Cross collection specialist, before giving blood, on Buckley SFB, Colorado, July 18, 2024. Buckley partnered with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive to contribute to the nation’s vital blood supply. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jordan Thompson)

