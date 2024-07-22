Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Buckley Hosts Blood Drive [Image 4 of 4]

    Buckley Hosts Blood Drive

    BUCKLEY SFB, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2024

    Space Base Delta 2

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Hasheen Priest, 460th Health Operations Squadron volunteer, checks in Bonnie Fernandez, military spouse, for a blood donation on Buckley Space Force Base, Colorado, July 18, 2024. Buckley partnered with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive to contribute to the nation’s vital blood supply. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tech Sgt. Jordan Thompson)

    red cross
    blood donation
    american red cross
    usaf
    ussf

