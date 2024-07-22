Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Army University welcomes new provost [Image 2 of 2]

    The Army University welcomes new provost

    UNITED STATES

    07.18.2024

    Photo by Dan Neal 

    The Army University

    COL Jason Rosenstrauch poses with his family following the assumption of responsibility July 19, 2024, at the Lewis and Clark Center on Fort Leavenworth.

    VIRIN: 240722-A-GB294-1005
