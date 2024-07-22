The Army University welcomes new provost

THE ARMY UNIVERSITY, FORT LEAVENWORTH, Kansas - Col. Jason H. Rosenstrauch assumed responsibility as the new provost of The Army University and deputy commandant of Command and General Staff College, July 19, 2024, at the Lewis & Clark Center, Fort Leavenworth, Kansas.



The ceremony was hosted by Lt. Gen. Milford H. Beagle, commanding general, U.S. Army Combined Arms Center.



Rosenstrauch assumed responsibility from Brig. Gen. David C. Foley, who retired from three decades of service in the Army.



Beagle thanked Foley and his wife, Claire, for their dedication and commitment to The Army U and CGSC.



“He made an impact and difference and I wish them the best in the next chapters of their journey,” Beagle said.



Prior to arriving to The Army U, Beagle explained he received many notes, cards, letters, and phone calls about Rosenstrauch.



“Most times people will say, ‘right person, right place, right time,’ and that is absolutely true. You are exactly what we need right now given the changes the Army is going through, we need a leader with your humility, emotional intelligence, and ability to drive change,” Beagle said. “We are excited for what you are going to do here. We are looking forward to watching you take this team to another level.”



Rosenstrauch joins The Army U team from the 3rd Infantry Division where he served as the Chief of Staff.



As a graduate of CGSC, he and his family are excited to return to Fort Leavenworth, a community, he said, that shows a unique support to the mission of The Army U, its’ students, faculty and staff.



“I am so humbled to join you. We have absolute giants of our profession that are a part of this team,” Rosenstrauch said. “You can feel the passion of this team and how dedicated they are to prepare our future Army senior leaders for warfighting. The Army U is an incredible institution with incredible legacy, and I am fired up to maintain the initiative and continue to drive positive change.



The support and team Rosenstrauch mentioned are something that makes time as The Army U Provost different than most assignments, Foley explained.



“He will not be alone in this new, profound responsibility. He is inheriting a community, both locally and across the enterprise, of Soldiers and Army Career Professionals, who I have found highly capable, committed, and innovative as we worked together to prepare agile and adaptive Army leaders, educate leaders of character, and develop the next generation,” he said.



“I am confident Col. Rosenstrauch’s strong leadership will propel The Army U in the right direction for continued innovation, relevance, and agility in a complex environment.”



Colonel Rosenstrauch’s other assignments include: Army Capability Manager – ABCT and Reconnaissance, Fort Moore, GA; CJ35 Opera

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.22.2024 Date Posted: 07.22.2024 16:57 Story ID: 476771 Location: US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Army University welcomes new provost, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.