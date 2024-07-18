FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES --

U.S. Army Spc. Monica Mora, assigned to the 303rd Military Police Company, fires an M249 Squad Automatic Weapon at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, July 15, 2024.

This training event improves Soldier readiness and unit preparedness. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Caroline Sauder)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.14.2024 Date Posted: 07.22.2024 11:07 Photo ID: 8542674 VIRIN: 240715-A-WN944-7166 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.62 MB Location: US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 303rd MP Company [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Caroline Sauder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.