    303rd MP Company [Image 5 of 6]

    303rd MP Company

    UNITED STATES

    07.14.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Caroline Sauder 

    Exercise News Day

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES --
    U.S. Army Spc. Monica Mora, assigned to the 303rd Military Police Company, fires an M249 Squad Automatic Weapon at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, July 15, 2024.
    This training event improves Soldier readiness and unit preparedness. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Caroline Sauder)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2024
    Date Posted: 07.22.2024 11:07
    Photo ID: 8542674
    VIRIN: 240715-A-WN944-7166
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.62 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 303rd MP Company [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Caroline Sauder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

