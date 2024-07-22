FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES -- U.S. Army Sgt. Nicklaus Lacoss and Sgt. Kyle Collins, assigned to the 303rd Military Police Company, prepare ammunition at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, July 15, 2024. This event provides trained and equipped personnel and units. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Caroline Sauder)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.14.2024 Date Posted: 07.22.2024 11:06 Photo ID: 8542678 VIRIN: 240715-A-WN944-8771 Resolution: 4480x5838 Size: 1.21 MB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 303rd MP Company [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Caroline Sauder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.